Fans To Gather At Hulk Hogan Statue In NJ For Candlelight Tribute Tonight

The Wrestling Collector, a beloved pro wrestling memorabilia store located in Stockholm, New Jersey, will host a candlelight vigil tonight to honor the late Hulk Hogan, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.

The event is scheduled for tonight, Friday, July 25 at 8 PM ET, outside the store, where fans will gather around the shop’s life-sized Hulk Hogan statue, a landmark among East Coast wrestling fans. The vigil invites all “Hulkamaniacs” to unite in celebration of the legendary wrestler’s life and legacy.

“Please come join us TONIGHT at 8pm at The Wrestling Collector on Route 23 in Stockholm, NJ for a candlelight vigil and tribute for the biggest superstar in the history of the Professional Wrestling industry, Hulk Hogan,” the store’s official announcement reads.

The store will also remain open late for fans wishing to browse its expansive collection of vintage figures, signed memorabilia, and classic wrestling merchandise.

Fans Pay Tribute Around the World

Tonight’s vigil is one of many spontaneous memorials popping up across the globe, as fans mourn the loss of the man widely regarded as the most iconic figure in wrestling history. From social media tributes to planned SmackDown memorial segments, the outpouring of emotion reflects Hogan’s decades-long influence on pop culture and professional wrestling.

A Legacy Larger Than Life

Known for his unforgettable charisma, red-and-yellow gear, and boundless energy, Hulk Hogan was the face of WWE’s golden era and helped launch professional wrestling into the mainstream spotlight in the 1980s and 1990s.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of the tributes and upcoming memorials honoring Hulk Hogan.