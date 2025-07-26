Triple H Delivers Heartfelt Speech For Hulk Hogan On WWE SmackDown

The July 25, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown opened on a somber and emotional note as the entire WWE locker room, alongside legends and executives, gathered on the stage to honor the life and legacy of the late Hulk Hogan.

With the roster standing in solidarity and fans in attendance holding up “Thank You Hulk” signs, Paul “Triple H” Levesque stepped forward to deliver a heartfelt address, paying tribute to the man who forever changed professional wrestling. “Ladies and gentlemen, yesterday, we lost one of the biggest and most globally recognized icons in the world,” Triple H began. “A man I grew up watching, was fortunate enough to share the ring with, and like so many of us, was honored to call a friend.”

He continued, “The truth is, he captivated millions of people and inspired them around the globe. We would not be standing here right now, all of us together, if it was not for him. Please help us honor him now as we give a 10 Bell to Terry Bollea, the one and the only, the immortal, Hulk Hogan.”

Following Triple H’s emotional words, the arena fell silent for a 10-bell salute in Hogan’s honor. The tribute was met with reverence from the crowd and superstars alike, many visibly moved during the moment of remembrance.

After the bell tolled, WWE aired a beautifully crafted video package, showcasing the highlights of Hogan’s legendary career—from his WWE Championship victories and WrestleMania main events, to his cultural crossover into film, television, and mainstream stardom. The tribute concluded with the iconic image of Hogan posing for the crowd, red and yellow colors flashing across the screen.

As the package ended, the crowd erupted in chants of “Thank You Hogan!” and “Hogan! Hogan! Hogan!”

This tribute set the emotional tone for the night, reminding fans around the world of the legacy left behind by The Immortal One—a man who made Hulkamania a global phenomenon.

