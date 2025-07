Top WWE star IYO SKY recently spoke with Abema about various topics, including how her signature taunt of pointing at herself has gained significant popularity among WWE fans.

SKY said, “This, right? ‘It’s me! It’s me! It’s me! It’s me,’ right? It’s like ‘look at me!’ or ‘I did it!’ It just kind of came out naturally, you know? Then when I did it, people started reacting little by little. So I thought, ‘let’s keep doing it’. Now everyone’s like ‘yay!’”

You can check out SKY’s comments below.