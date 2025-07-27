Rhea Ripley Hopes WWE: Unreal Shines Light On Superstars’ Humanity

WWE star Rhea Ripley recently appeared on JoBlo Celebrity Access with CM Punk to discuss various topics, including the upcoming “WWE: Unreal” series.

Ripley said, “I think they get to look at us as real people, which is something that I’m low-key excited for because sometimes they don’t treat us like we’re real people. So I feel like this little insight will just help them realize that, yes, we may be WWE superstars, but we still go through things that normal humans go through.”

“I’m hoping that, I know everything’s going to be positive…”

“They’ll be able to see what our normal day is at work and sort of like take in all the stresses that we go through and what we overcome each TV. I’m just intrigued to see how it all pans out and I’m hoping that, I know everything’s going to be positive, but I’m hoping that people take away the humanity, the human side of us all.”

