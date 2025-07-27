Photo: The Undertaker Spotted Backstage At AAA Alianzas Event

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise backstage appearance at AAA’s latest Alianzas event, which took place on Friday night. The legendary “Deadman” was spotted mingling with talent behind the scenes, continuing his occasional appearances at major lucha libre events in Mexico.

Among those to share a moment with The Phenom was AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer, who posted a photo with the iconic superstar to her official Instagram account. The backstage snapshot quickly gained attention across social media, highlighting the mutual respect between wrestling legends and rising international stars.

While this appearance sparked plenty of buzz, it’s not The Undertaker’s first brush with the world of AAA. He was previously seen attending the AAA x WWE Worlds Collide premium live event (PLE), a rare cross-promotional showcase that underlined WWE’s growing relationship with the Mexican promotion.

Though he remains retired from in-ring action, The Undertaker’s continued presence at wrestling events worldwide, especially in respected promotions like AAA, adds an aura of prestige and legacy to the sport’s evolving landscape. His appearance at Alianzas is yet another reminder of his enduring influence and connection to the global wrestling community.

