Seth Rollins Compares John Cena To Muhammad Ali

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss a variety of topics.

During the interview, he compared a certain star to boxing legend Muhammad Ali, stating that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is the closest figure in wrestling to what Ali represented in boxing.

Rollins said, “This is the hardest one. The cultural impact that [Ali] has had is incomparable. It’s incomparable. There’s not a person in sports who’s ever had, in my opinion, the cultural impact that Ali had. I just don’t think anybody’s worthy because of what he was able to do as a human being, as a person, he was able to step outside of his sport in a way that nobody’s ever done I think, the closest I would say is maybe John Cena… I think the impact that John has had on individuals around the world via his Make-A-Wish campaign and the diligence that he put into making a difference in people’s lives in that way. He prioritized that over anything.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.