MJF On Meeting John Cena: “What We Talked About Will Stay Between Us”

AEW star MJF spoke with Adrian Hernandez about various topics, including his meeting with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena on the red carpet for The Iron Claw and his thoughts about Cena.

MJF said, “What we talked about will stay between us. But I will say that he is another guy that is as advertised. He’s a hard-working, intelligent, good human being. A great human being. Every time I’ve talked to him, I’ve come away from it feeling like I learned something in the sense that, ‘this is what I should aspire to be like inside the ring and outside of the ring.’ This dude was a FatHead on my wall growing up. Cena was my first love, and then it was Punk. It’s really cool getting to talk to him.”

