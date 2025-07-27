WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Mexico City 7/26/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Mr. Iguana, Pagano and Psycho Clown def. Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel and Berto).

– The Judgment Day’s WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio defeated El Grande Americano and Ron “R-Truth” Killings in a Triple Threat Non-Title Match.

– The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez (c) defeated Michin and B-Fab to retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

– “Main Event” Jey Uso and Sami Zayn defeated “Big” Bronson Reed and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker.

– “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer defeated Chelsea Green.

– Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

– Andrade and Rey Fenix defeated American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed).

– 2025 WWE King of the Ring winner “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu defeated MFT (WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa).

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) defeated Penta to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.