Drew McIntyre Reveals He “Tore Up” WWE Training Room After Injury Scare

WWE star Drew McIntyre appeared on Impaulsive with Logan Paul to discuss several topics, including his emotional reaction backstage when he thought he might miss WrestleMania 40 due to a busted eardrum.

McIntyre said, “I was mildly annoyed. I don’t think this one reached the internet. Every time I get angry, it seems to make the internet. When I get angry, I get really angry. I’m pretty calm most of the time, even in my anger when I’m beating people up, I’m calm. When I flip, I really flip. I think I tore up the training room after that one because I was so upset. I thought I might miss WrestleMania. Won Elimination Chamber, going to fight for the title at Mania, everything is finally on track. Everything feels right. In my mind, I could be out. I ripped apart the training room and took Larry Heck, the trainer, to calm me down. I was so friggin’ angry.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

