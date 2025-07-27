Tony Schiavone Pays Tribute To Hulk Hogan During AEW Collision Broadcast

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, Tony Schiavone took a moment to pay tribute to the late, great Hulk Hogan. This comes after the WWE Hall of Famer passed away this past Thursday.

On commentary, Schiavone said, “It was quite a week for all of us who have been in professional wrestling for a long time with the unexpected death of Hulk Hogan. Hulk Hogan was a man who brought professional wrestling into the mainstream in the 80s. And in the 90s, right here on this network, right here on TNT, almost thirty years ago, Hulk Hogan lit the fire that began the Monday Night Wars. He also put WCW on the cable TV map right here on TNT. You know, sometimes we take a look at these stars that are bigger than life and we forget that they are just like us: human. And we forget they have families that care about them. Our condolences go out to Hulk’s family – his children Brooke and Nick, his wife Sky. If you’ve never lost a member of your family, you have no idea the pain they are going through right now. And believe you me, it is intense. From all of us here at All Elite Wrestling, RIP brother.”