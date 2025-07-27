Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/31/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max, which will air live on Thursday night.

Sons of Texas’ AEW TNT Champion, “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes, will defend his title against Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher. During last night’s episode of Collision, Rhodes successfully defended his title against Lee Moriarty. After the match, Fletcher issued a challenge, and Rhodes accepted, agreeing to defend his title in a Chicago Street Fight. Currently, this is the only match that has been announced for next week’s show.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.

.@KyleFletcherPro wants his 1-on-1 TNT Championship match against @DustinRhodes NEXT THURSDAY, but Dustin wants to up the stakes to a CHICAGO STREET FIGHT! Watch #AEWCollision presented by #SharkWeek LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ImqcgabN9W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2025