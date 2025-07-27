Viewership And Rating For Discovery Shark Week Special Featuring Darby Allin

AEW’s daredevil and former TNT Champion Darby Allin continues to break boundaries outside the ring, appearing on a primetime special as part of Discovery’s Shark Week lineup. The episode, titled Caught! Sharks Strike Back, aired this past Thursday and showcased Allin’s fearless persona in a new, aquatic environment, bringing his signature intensity to one of television’s most thrilling annual events.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, the Shark Week special featuring Allin attracted an average of 563,000 viewers, earning a 0.10 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. These numbers reflect a solid performance for a non-wrestling broadcast, demonstrating the growing mainstream appeal of Allin’s unique character and presence.

AEW Crossover

Allin’s inclusion in Shark Week follows a trend of crossover appearances by AEW talent, helping bridge the gap between professional wrestling and pop culture. Known for his extreme stunts and no-fear mentality, Allin was a natural fit for a special focused on high-stakes encounters with one of nature’s most dangerous predators.

This appearance adds to Allin’s momentum outside the squared circle, as he continues to push his brand across media platforms while recovering from injuries sustained in recent matches. With AEW fans eager to see him back in action, this high-profile crossover is a testament to Allin’s star power and AEW’s broader cultural reach.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Darby Allin and the latest AEW updates.