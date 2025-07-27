Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (7/30/2025)

Following Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, the company has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will air on TBS and Max.

In the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) will face The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson). Additionally, MJF from The Hurt Syndicate will appear live on the show.

Also announced is a match for the AEW World Championship, where “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against Jon Moxley of The Death Riders. It has been stipulated that everyone is banned from ringside during this match.

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

Wednesday 7/30 World Tag Team Title Eliminator Quarterfinal

The Outrunners vs @YoungBucks@TruthMagnum + @TurboFloyd_ want another shot at gold + the ex-EVPs want a FOURTH reign as champions See who advances to the Semifinals, WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/QaN6WWHs9E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2025