Backstage Update On Jay White’s Injury Status And AEW Absence

According to Fightful Select, several sources within AEW have reported that Jay White, who has been sidelined since April due to a hand injury, is also dealing with a shoulder injury.

The report indicates that White has been considering undergoing surgery on his shoulder.

Additionally, it has been noted that White has not been present at recent AEW tapings.

There is currently no information on whether he has decided on the surgery, but if he does go through with it, he might miss the remainder of 2025.