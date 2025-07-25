Thunder Rosa Reportedly Dealing With Injury Following AEW All In: Texas

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is once again on the sidelines, according to a new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Just weeks removed from a high-profile return to the ring, Rosa is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury, casting uncertainty on her immediate future in All Elite Wrestling.

Thunder Rosa’s most recent in-ring appearance came at AEW All In: Texas on July 12, where she competed in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match. While no exact details have been confirmed, Dave Meltzer noted that Rosa is currently out of action, and no timetable for her return has been provided.

The exact nature and severity of the injury remain unknown at this time.

This latest setback comes less than a year after Thunder Rosa returned from a lengthy absence due to a serious back injury that kept her out of action from late 2022 to late 2023. That injury ultimately forced her to vacate the AEW Women’s World Championship, sparking controversy around how the situation was handled publicly.

Rosa has spoken candidly about the physical and mental toll of that previous injury and worked hard toward her in-ring comeback earlier this year.

While it is unclear whether Rosa’s current injury is related, fans have pointed to a notable moment during the Casino Gauntlet Match, where Mina Shirakawa reportedly broke her hand delivering a spinning backfist to Thunder Rosa. There has been no official confirmation connecting that spot to Rosa’s condition, but it remains one of the match’s most talked-about incidents.

AEW’s Women’s Division Impacted Again

Thunder Rosa’s absence will no doubt be felt in a division that has already seen a string of injuries in recent months. With stars like Jamie Hayter and Riho also sidelined, AEW will need to continue adjusting its creative plans.

Despite the setback, Thunder Rosa has remained a fan favorite and one of AEW’s most passionate and vocal talents both in and out of the ring.

PWMania.com sends our well wishes to Thunder Rosa and hopes for a safe and speedy recovery. Stay tuned for updates on her status as more details become available.