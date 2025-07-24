AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/23/2025

The July 23, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 608,000 viewers, according to data from Wrestlenomics. This marks an increase from the previous week’s audience of 588,000.

However, despite the uptick in overall viewership, the show experienced a slight dip in the key 18-49 demographic, scoring a 0.14 rating, down from the 0.15 it achieved on July 16.

Dynamite’s numbers remain on the lower end of its 2025 performance, particularly when compared to recent peaks such as the Grand Slam Mexico special in June, which attracted 736,000 viewers.

The July 23 broadcast opened with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defeating Wheeler Yuta in a non-title bout. In the main event, Mark Briscoe pulled off a major upset over Claudio Castagnoli, only to be attacked post-match by the Death Riders. Page ran in to make the save and officially challenged Jon Moxley to a World Championship match on next week’s show.

Other notable matches included: FTR advancing in the World Tag Team Eliminator Series, and Toni Storm defeating Billie Starkz in a Women’s World Championship Eliminator match.

Competition On The Night

Dynamite faced heavy competition across broadcast and cable. CBS’s “Big Brother” led the night in the 18-49 demo with a 0.63 rating, while ABC’s game show block—including Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and Match Game—also delivered strong numbers.

On cable, AEW aired head-to-head with a heavily watched MLB game on ESPN between the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full ratings breakdowns, match recaps, and all the latest AEW coverage.