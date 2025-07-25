Former WCW Star Says He’s “Very Fortunate” To Be Back In Wrestling With AEW

Former WCW star and pro wrestling veteran Glacier discussed his start with AEW and his backstage role during an episode of AEW Unrestricted.

Glacier said, “Of course, Q.T. (Marshall) and I, we talk all the time. I go back and forth to help out with the camps and stuff as much as I could and it just came a point where the conversation started to where I said, ‘If there’s ever an opening for a coaching position, you know how much I love coaching and teaching and mentoring.’ And so the conversation started and then eventually, I end up talking to Sonjay — Sonjay Dutt — and Sonjay and I have been friends for about 20 years… We start talking and put the wheels in motion and actually, AEW has been so great to me on so many levels. It was able to work out where I was able to finish up the school year, and then I came on board right afterward. Like a week later, last June, and so it’s been about a year for me.”

On enjoying his work there:

“I don’t know if I can put it into words how much I absolutely love going to work and doing this because I love being around wrestling, I love being around the next generation and anything that I can do to help in any way, I’m gladly willing to do so, it’s a great environment. Years ago, I didn’t know if I would be in wrestling again, especially at this level, back then, and it’s just to wake up every day and get to go have a week like we all just had, I’m a very, very fortunate person and I don’t take it for granted at all. I really, really relish this time I have and this opportunity and I’m just trying to give as much as I can to the company and everybody and just bring as much value as I can and then enjoy the ride on the way personally.”

