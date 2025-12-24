Backstage News On Anna Jay’s Contract Status With AEW

It was reported late last month that sources believe AEW star Anna Jay’s contract with the company is set to expire in the coming months, and it was noted at the time that AEW is expected to try to retain her.

According to Fightful Select, Anna Jay’s AEW contract actually expires in the spring of 2026. People became aware of her contract situation shortly after she expressed her desire to be part of the Women’s Blood & Guts Match, which ultimately did not happen. The report also mentioned that sources close to the situation have indicated that Jay is open to exploring options outside of AEW.

Both Jay and Tay Guevara have been off television since before the Women’s Blood & Guts Match, although the publication made it clear that there is no indication that their absence is related to each other.