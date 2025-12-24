Ricochet Says AEW Success Is His Top Priority

AEW National Champion Ricochet recently appeared on The Mega Powers podcast to discuss a range of topics, including his ultimate goals within the company. He emphasized that his primary objective in AEW is to help make it the best it can be.

While he acknowledged that not everyone will appreciate the product, he expressed his commitment to ensuring that those who do enjoy it continue to have a great experience by delivering exceptional work.

Ricochet said, “Honestly, the end game is to, if I’m being honest, is to help just make AEW the best it can be, if I’m being honest. Because I’ve already built a great life. I’ve already built your financial side. I’ve already built all the stuff that America says you need to build—type sh*t, you know. So, like, now it’s really to help just create moments and things that we’re going to help AEW just be as big as possible, and again, but, like, our goal is to just let the people enjoy what we do. It’s not for everybody, obviously. Not everybody’s going to enjoy it, but the people who enjoy it, we want you to enjoy it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

