AEW Dynamite On 34th Street Results – December 24, 2025

AEW Dynamite On 34th Street goes down tonight, December 24, 2025, with the annual holiday-themed episode, a taped show.

Continental Classic: Orange Cassidy (6) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (7)

Excalibur welcomes us to the show, and is joined by Tony Schiavone and Bryan Danielson for tonight’s show. Out first is Orange Cassidy. Commentary talks up how important this match is for either man in the Blue League as Konosuke Takeshita makes his entrance next.

With both men in the ring, this Continental Classic match gets underway. Slow start here as the crowd chants “AEW” while the two men stare each other down in the ring. Cassidy takes his sunglasses off, tossing them at the Alpha…only to blindside him when Takeshita goes to pick them up for two.`

The two go at it, with Cassidy getting another near fall only to be taken to the mat by the Alpha…but Orange counters into a crucifix pin! Takeshita narrowly kicks out before the three, and the action spills to the outside as Konosuke goes to work wearing his fellow former International Champion down.

Takeshita slams Cassidy onto the apron with a suplex before bringing him back into the ring, going to work on the back with a brief camel clutch before taking him to his feet, but Cassidy counters out of a German suplex for an arm drag.

The fight reaches the apron now as Cassidy starts getting some momentum, landing a DDT for a close near-fall over the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Takeshita heads to the ropes for a breather, only to take some mounted punches in the corner by Cassidy.

Orange backs off for a moment before going back for more, and takes the ref’s instruction to back away just long enough to land several more! Cassidy starts stomping away at the Alpha, who finally gets back to his feet to land some shots.

Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets for some “dangerous” kicks, but Takeshita takes the fight much more seriously as he lands some hard shots of his own. Cassidy lands a set of dropkicks with hands in pockets, the third finally taking Takeshita off his feet, but the Alpha responds with a Blue Thunder Bomb when Cassidy hits the ropes.

Orange narrowly kicks out at two, surprising Takeshita. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see a fight in the corner is stopped when Cassidy lands a Stundog Millionaire from the turnbuckle.

This forces Takeshita to the outside before landing a DDT sending him to the floor. Both men return to the ring, where Takeshita intercepts Cassidy with a kick to the face for a near-fall. Raging Fire is blocked, and a tombstone attempt is countered into a near-fall for Cassidy.

Cassidy then hits the ropes for an Orange Punch. Cover by Orange, but Takeshita manages to kick out in the nick of time. The fight reaches the apron once more, where Cassidy lands a Beach Break driving Takeshita into the hardest part of the ring.

The ref begins the count as Takeshita gets back to his feet, and the two go at it until Konosuke gets sent over the barricade. Cassidy slides back into the ring as the count reaches eight, and Takeshita narrowly gets back in the ring to beat the count. Cassidy tries to get a small package on him, but Takeshita counters to land a Raging Fire to win.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita (10)

Gabe Kidd & Bang Bang Gang Issue Challenges For AEW Worlds End

We cut to a vignette of Gabe Kidd remembering what he helped do to Darby Allin about a year ago, all while calling Darby out for a match at Worlds End. We get another vignette, this time featuring the Bang Bang Gang calling out FTR for a Chicago Street Fight at Worlds End!

Continental Classic: Roderick Strong (0) vs. Mascara Dorada (3)

We head back to ringside for our next match, with Roderick Strong making his way out first. out next is Mascara Dorada, and this match gets underway. Exchange of holds between Strong and Dorada as the crowd sings “Feliz Navidad.”

Strong takes the luchador to the mat with a side headlock, but Dorada counters out as he looks for a cross arm breaker. Roddy manages to escape as he goes back to work on Dorada, but the luchador counters into a surfboard stretch, taking Strong to his shoulders for a near-fall.

The fight quickly makes its way to the ropes as Dorada fends off Roderick with an arm drag. Strong takes a breather on the outside, only to catch the luchador running toward him for a backbreaker onto the apron. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see both men are in the ring once more with Strong taking the fight back to Dorada until an arm drag off the turnbuckle forces Roddy to take another breather on the outside, where the luchador catches him with a dive into another arm drag, this time sending Strong to the floor.

He brings Roderick back in the ring for a senton off the turnbuckle and a two count. As the action continues, we see Dorada fight his way to a pinfall victory for three more points, bringing his total in the Continental Classic to six, where he joins a multiple-way tie heading into Christmas Collision tomorrow.

Winner: Mascara Dorada (6)

Kris Statlander & Jamie Hayter Talk World Title

We head back to ringside as Renee speaks with Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter. Statlander tells Hayter to stop dwelling on what she had and focus on what could be. The champ notes that she learned her sob stories meant nothing when she focused.

She warns Jamie to fear her for what she’s become, as Stat is transforming herself everyday to be better. She tells Jamie she’s dealing with the Cosmic Killer at Worlds End, and when Hayter is asked for a response, she tries to lay out the champ.

She tells Stat that last time she hit her with that arm, Kris didn’t get back up. Officials arrive to break up the fracas as we get ready for another commercial, with the promise of MJF in action when we come back. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into another break.

MJF vs. Dustin Waller

The show is back. We head to ringside for our next match, as MJF makes his entrance to get things underway. MJF charges at Waller for some punches, bringing his opponent to the corner before Dustin tries to fight back, only to be dropped hard by Friedman.

MJF runs the ropes before hitting the, uh, knob bob on Waller. DDT by MJF, and he locks in Salt of the Earth forcing Dustin to tap out immediately for the win. Quick stuff.

Winner: MJF

MJF Cut Off By Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland

MJF gets a microphone as the crowd chants his name and “Happy Hanukkah.” MJF doesn’t get to speak before the music of Hangman Adam Page hits! We see the former World Champion up on the balcony, as Swerve Strickland’s music hits, and that former World Champion is on the opposite side of the building on the balcony.

Crowd chants “Whose House? Swerve’s House” as Page says that the no physicality clause was left in Manchester and they are in the Hammerstein Ballroom. He tells MJF to make another low brow comment, as he’s sure the casting directors and producers would love to hear more of what he has to say.

He tells MJF to make another comparison to some sex pest in the news, because there’s a whole slew of them. MJF is left speechless as Page and Swerve can be seen making their way down to ringside…but they aren’t alone, as The Opps Dojo comes running out to get involved as well.

Page and Strickland take them out, but MJF slips out of the ring as Samoa Joe appears on the screen saying he just wanted to expose their true nature. Now that we know where we all stand, Joe says he’s coming after all three men one by one.

He will make sure their dreams of taking his title comes to an end at Worlds End, before saying one of them should cut their snappy little catchphrases to send the crowd home happy and he’ll see them at Worlds End. MJF tries to get the drop on Page and Swerve back in the ring.

Instead, they catch him and wrap a chain around him while Swerve tells us a little something about Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He doesn’t hate you all, he actually loves all the attention. Strickland runs down MJF, talking about his ego and need for power, and how that makes him more of a Diddy than Swerve will ever be.

He then brings up all the people MJF wronged, from the Pinnacle to Wardlow to Adam Cole, who are all worse off after dealing with his BS. Swerve makes everyone he interacts with better, whether enemy or ally. He decides to give Samoa Joe what he wants by cutting a catchphrase: “Whose House?”

Backstage With Babes Of Wrath

Backstage, we hear from the Babes of Wrath as they pay a lot of compliments toward each other and Renee before letting Athena and Moné they’re coming for them at Worlds End.

Dynamite Diamond Ring Final: Bandido vs. Ricochet

Back inside the arena, we get ready for our Dynamite Diamond Ring Final. We head back to the ring for our next match, as Ricochet makes his entrance first. Out next is Bandido with a nod to his tag partner Brody King in his gear as he heads to the ring.

A win for either man here means not only winning the Dynamite Diamond Ring but earning a World Title shot at the Maximum Carnage episode of Dynamite on January 14! Both men go at it to start things off, but Ricochet quickly leaves the ring for a breather.

He slides back in and the two pick up the pace as they hit the ropes for the exchange now, with Bandido finally taking Ricochet to the mat. Bandido starts to celebrate with the Macarena, but is interrupted by Ricochet who sends him to the ropes.

Ricochet starts to do the Macarena himself, but is “bipped” on the head by Bandido…who eventually sends the National Champion to the outside with a gorilla press! The ROH World Champion finally gets to celebrate with a Macarena as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Ricochet has returned to the ring and he goes to work on Bandido before sending the luchador to the corner. He follows up with a vertical suplex, rolling through for a second…and then a third onto the apron, only for Bandido to respond with one of his own sending Ricochet to the floor.

Both men return to the ring, where Ricochet fights back, looking for Vertigo before Bandido rolls him up for a near-fall. Ricochet with a near-fall of his own only to be launched away. Bandido nearly runs into the ref, allowing Ricochet to land Vertigo for a two count.

Ricochet heads to the corner for a Spirit Gun, but Bandido counters out. Ricochet goes for a powerbomb instead, shifting to a fireman’s carry, but Bandido counters with a reverse rana. Bandido goes for a 21 Plex, and Ricochet lands on his feet for a two count.

Bandido connects with a Styles Clash into a modified Liger Bomb, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Bandido goes up top but Ricochet dodges him, only to take a thrust kick! X Knee by Bandido, but GOA help stop a 21 Plex while distracting the ref. Ricochet goes for a Spirit Gun, but gets rolled up by Bandido for the win.

Winner of the 2025 Dynamite Diamond Ring: Bandido

Darby Allin & Gabe Kidd Brawl

We head down in the catacombs or something, where we hear from Darby Allin as he confirms he is cleared for action. He says he’s not worried about Gabe Kidd, before Kidd gives Darby something to worry about when he blindsides the former TNT Champion.

We then realize that we’re back where Darby was sent down the stairs to close out 2024. Kidd attacks Darby some more before mocking him for saying Allin had “bigger things to deal with than Gabe Kidd” before walking off. The show moves on.

Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir

We head back to ringside for our next match as Marina Shafir makes her entrance through the crowd first. Mina Shirakawa makes her way out next as we see a promo from earlier today, where Mina asked Toni to let her fight this battle alone.

Mina enters the ring, and this match gets underway. Mina gets the advantage early on, landing a flurry of offense on Shafir before taking a near-fall. Shafir fights to her feet, sending Mina to the outside…but Shirakawa manages to fight back, landing a missile dropkick for a near-fall.

She doesn’t give Marina much breathing room as she land some hard kicks, until Shafir catches her leg, lifting her up high before dropping Mina to the mat as we go to ad break. Back from break, Mina is back in control as she lands some shots before going for a figure four leglock.

Marina is trapped but insists that she is not tapping…before snapping the figures of Shirakawa, forcing her to break the hold out of pain! Mina goes back after Shafir, only to be trapped in Mother’s Milk as Marina drops to a knee for leverage and gets the submission victory.

Marina backs off as the ref checks on Shirakawa, but goes right back after her with another Mother’s Milk…until Toni Storm rushes to the ring for the save. Only to run right into a big kick by Shafir, dropping Storm on top of her Timeless Love Bomb tag partner before leaving the ring.

Winner: Marina Shafir

Backstage With The Elite

Commentary hypes up our main event before taking a look back at what happened last week at Holiday Bash, and we get a look back as we hear from The Elite after their match, with The Young Bucks being asked about their medical situation.

Matt reveals they are not cleared to compete for at least the remainder of the year. Omega says they are still friends whether they tag or not, and this gives Kenny a chance to deal with some stuff he’s been meaning to deal with for a while. With that, The Elite walk off as we go to commercial.