MJF Addresses Criticism Of His AEW World Title Run

Top AEW star MJF discussed his experiences during his AEW World Title run in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

MJF said, “I think it’s both. I think the same reason why some people would hate me would be the same reason why some people would love me. One person could walk up to this table and say, ‘I hate this fucking guy because he’s crass and he’s disrespectful and he’s rude,’ and the next person can say, ‘I love this guy because he’s crass and he’s disrespectful and he’s rude.’ ‘I hate this guy because he doesn’t wrestle enough.’ ‘I love this guy because when he does wrestle, it feels special.’ To each their own, but the thing that I learned most from 2023 and it’s carried over to now and it will into the future is just you can’t be on top of the world forever.”

On every top star having up and down periods:

“Pro wrestling is a literal roller coaster. You can think of any top guy in the history of this industry, everyone’s had up periods and down periods. That goes for—literally think of a name in this business. Think of a top guy, whether it be Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, John Cena. That’s what it is and you have to be cognizant of the fact that even though you wanna be perfect 24-7, you’re only human. Now, am I specifically only human? I don’t know. I’m not gonna sit here and lie to you people, but even Superman has an off day every now and then.”

On his controversial table spot against Jay White at AEW Full Gear 2023:

“To this day, I hold the most successful title defenses while holding the AEW World Championship. So why did I do it? I had placed Jay White on a table and I wanted to put him through it. I put them on the table and that table broke. In that moment, I thought to myself, ‘Fuck it. These people bought a ticket to see me beat the fucking shit out of this Kiwi bastard. I’m gonna do it.’ I have such a love-hate relationship with this sport and with my so-called fans, but I love pro wrestling most days. So you put your body on the line for it.”

