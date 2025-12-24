Backstage Update On AEW’s Plans For Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Sean Ross Sapp recently discussed the growing tension between Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, and his stablemate, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

When asked about AEW’s plans for a potential showdown between Okada and Takeshita, or if they will remain in a constant state of “can they coexist,” Sapp confirmed that AEW does have plans for a match between these two top stars. However, the timing of the match is still unclear. Sapp mentioned that this blowoff is expected to be significant for AEW, as the storyline has been building for some time, and he anticipates it will deliver a major payoff for the company.

Tensions nearly escalated during a recent event when Okada arrived late for his scheduled match, teaming with Hechicero and Takeshita against SkyTeam for the CMLL World Trios Titles at Full Gear last month.

Okada accidentally struck Takeshita, which allowed SkyTeam to secure the win and retain their titles. Since then, the friction between Takeshita and Okada has been steadily increasing.

It seems to be only a matter of time before both stars explode. Currently, Okada is competing in the Gold League, while Takeshita is in the Blue League of the Continental Classic tournament.