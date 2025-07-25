Backstage Update On HOOK’s Status With AEW

AEW’s “Cold Hearted Handsome Devil” is currently out of action with a concussion, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The popular star has not wrestled since April, and his in-ring future remains uncertain as there is no confirmed timetable for his return.

HOOK reportedly suffered the concussion during his tag team match in April, where he teamed with Samoa Joe against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Observers noted that HOOK appeared visibly ill during that bout, and the report confirms the match was when the injury occurred.

Despite being sidelined, HOOK made a brief non-wrestling appearance during the chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing in May. Fightful noted that appearance was made while he was still not medically cleared, serving only to plant story seeds and not to indicate a full return.

HOOK’s Impact and AEW Future

HOOK, a two-time FTW Champion, has been a staple of AEW’s youth movement. As the son of ECW legend Taz, HOOK has quickly developed a cult following thanks to his cool demeanor, unique presentation, and explosive in-ring style. His absence is a notable blow to AEW’s long-term plans for rising stars.

“HOOK’s status is currently on hold while he recovers, and there is no clear indication of when he’ll be cleared for in-ring competition,” the report adds.

With no timetable announced and HOOK still recovering, fans will have to wait for further updates regarding the Cold Hearted Handsome Devil. His return is eagerly anticipated by both fans and AEW officials, especially given his momentum in the months prior to injury.

