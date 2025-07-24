Lio Rush Responds To Criticism Over Hulk Hogan Tribute Following His Passing

Following the death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) at age 71, tributes from across the wrestling world have poured in. One of those came from AEW star Lio Rush, who posted a brief message on social media in response to the loss of one of wrestling’s most recognizable figures.

“The response to Hogan’s passing can simply be put as sad. R.I.P to a true Icon,” Rush wrote.

Rush’s post received backlash from some fans due to Hogan’s past racist comments that surfaced years ago, which have continued to spark debate over his legacy.

“I’m not going to jump in on the hate train…”

In response, Lio Rush addressed the criticism with a follow-up message, standing by his initial stance while acknowledging the complexities surrounding Hogan’s legacy.

“I’m not going to jump in on the hate train. It doesn’t fulfill me in any way. I won’t be celebrating the death of anyone. It’s lame.

If you have a personal opinion strong enough that you feel the need to share with the world on a day someone lost their life while family and friends mourn, that’s on you.

If you were a kid watching Hogan, you were dropping the leg, hulking up, waving the finger, ripping off a shirt your parents bought you or playing air guitar to NWO’s music.”

I’m not going to jump in on the hate train. It doesn’t fulfill me in anyway. I won’t be celebrating the death of anyone. It’s lame. If you have a personal opinion strong enough that you feel the need to share with the world on a day someone lost their life while family and… — Lio Rush 🖤 (@IamLioRush) July 24, 2025

An Ongoing Debate

The passing of Hulk Hogan has reignited longstanding conversations about separating the legacy of iconic figures from their personal controversies. While many fans and wrestlers continue to honor Hogan for his contributions to the wrestling industry, others have pointed out the complicated aspects of his public image.

Lio Rush’s response reflects a broader conversation about respect, legacy, and personal boundaries in times of mourning.

Stay with PWMania.com for continuing coverage of tributes and reactions following the passing of Hulk Hogan.