MJF Calls Seth Rollins One Of The Greatest Faces In WWE History

AEW star MJF appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including WWE star Seth Rollins, whom he believes is the greatest face of the company due to his exceptional talent.

MJF said, “I get along with Seth. I take issue with [David LeGreca calling him a tool]. To be honest, the only reason I haven’t put you through that wall is because I’m very tired from doing all this press.”

“I find him to be extraordinarily talented…”

He continued, “Seth Rollins is a freak of nature. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest faces in the history of that company. The same way I’m going to go down as one of the biggest faces in the history of my company. When you think of these promotions, when you think of WWE, you think Seth. When you think of AEW, you think me. I find him to be extraordinarily talented. I feel horrible about his knee. It sucks.”

You can check out MJF’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)