WWE Employees Unhappy With Changes To Company Severance Policy

Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE sent an internal memo to its employees announcing the implementation of a new severance policy.

Previously, the severance structure provided one month of pay for each year of service. Moving forward, WWE will adopt the TKO policy, which offers two weeks of severance pay for every year an employee has been employed by the company.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE employees are dissatisfied with this new policy, especially considering the increased workload following recent layoffs. Employees now find themselves managing projects that involve not only WWE but also other TKO properties, such as UFC and PBR.

Under WWE’s former severance policy, some employees who were let go ended up signing with AEW and received compensation from both promotions simultaneously. This was possible because, unlike talent contracts, there were no non-compete clauses attached to the employees’ agreements and salaries.