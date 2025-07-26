Teddy Long Shares Rare Story About Meeting André The Giant

On the latest episode of his Road Trip After Hours podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared a rare and heartfelt memory of his one and only encounter with the legendary André the Giant.

The moment came during a fan Q&A segment, when a listener asked Long to reflect on any memories he had of the “Eighth Wonder of the World.”

Long confirmed he did, in fact, meet André during his early years in the wrestling business, and even has a photo to prove it. “I met Andre. I got a picture in there now I can show you that I was with Andre, Thunderbolt Patterson, Gordon Solie, and we were at Center Stage,” Long recalled.

The photo was taken at the iconic Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia, the longtime home of WCW Saturday Night.

Long described the brief but respectful exchange with André and the old-school etiquette he followed at the time. “And he was nice to me. I spoke to him and everything, and he spoke,” Long said. “And like I said, I knew to just speak and not try to carry on no conversation, because I don’t know this man. So just, you know, to speak to him, and he was nice to me. That was enough for me.”

Teddy Long also shared the final message he sent to Hulk Hogan just moments before the wrestling legend passed away.

A Moment of Respect

Though short, the interaction left a lasting impression on Long, who emphasized the respect André commanded in any locker room. The anecdote also offered fans a glimpse into the traditional, respectful approach younger talent were expected to take when interacting with wrestling legends of that era.

Long’s comments highlight the awe and reverence André inspired—even among those who only met him once. “He was a legend, and everybody knew it. And you just didn’t step out of line.”

To hear the full story and more classic tales from wrestling’s golden era, check out the latest episode of Road Trip After Hours below.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more stories from wrestling legends and content from across the pro wrestling world.