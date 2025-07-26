Chelsea Green Once Pitched To Be Alexa Bliss’ Doll Lilly

WWE star Chelsea Green spoke with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown about various topics, including making bold pitches.

Green said, “Know that I am just throwing s**t against a wall when I send in my pitches. I have no idea what they like or don’t like. I have no idea when I write it, should I keep it to one sentence? Should I keep it to three paragraphs? Should I write an essay? Like, there’s no right answer, but maybe once I watch this there will be.”

On how she goes about her pitches to creative:

“I first start out by planting the seed with creative. I like to tell a couple people, ‘This is what I’m gonna pitch, just you watch out.’ Then I send an email. The email is proofread, it’s beautiful looking, it’s aesthetic. There’s the bullet points. Then there’s the long form… maybe a photo in there. And then I hit ’em the third time with a text and the text usually goes out to the top dogs.”

On pitching to play Lilly:

“Oh my gosh, there’s so many. The ones that I can really harp on right now would definitely be my pitch to become Lilly, Alexa Bliss’s doll. Someone has to do it. Someone has to do it. She has to do some wizardry and make this doll come to life and be her tag partner.”