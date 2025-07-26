Frankie Kazarian Expresses Frustration Over AJ Styles Celebration At Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling star and pro wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his feelings about AJ Styles’ appearance at Slammiversary.

Kazarian said, “I’ll never downplay what AJ did for this place. I was there for it all. I saw him work harder than anybody here. Yes, he’s incredibly talented, one of the best ever to do it, top five in my book. I’ll never downplay his contributions, again, because I saw it, I lived it. I saw what he had to go through, and it’s universally accepted that he is the face that built this place.”

He continued, “However, he’s gone. He’s not here. I still am, and I am carrying that torch. Besides myself and Eric Young, there’s no other guys that have been here since day one. So in a way, I feel like if we’re going to celebrate AJ like that, but the guy that’s still here carrying this place is just going to be pushed aside, I’m not cool with that.”

