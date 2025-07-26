Tessa Blanchard On Hulk Hogan: “People Are Complicated. That Includes Me. That Includes Him.”

TNA Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard has released a powerful and deeply personal video on her YouTube channel in response to the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, offering a thoughtful tribute while addressing the backlash and complex legacy surrounding the wrestling icon.

“So, I wasn’t sure I was going to make this video,” Blanchard began. “Honestly, I went back and forth about it because I know how the internet works… But you know what? Life’s too short… This video isn’t about going viral… it’s really just about respect.”

Blanchard spoke candidly about Hogan’s immense influence on the wrestling industry, emphasizing that his impact was felt by every generation of performers, regardless of opinion.

She said, “He wasn’t just a wrestler. He was wrestling for an entire generation… He brought so many eyes to this business… Whether you love him or hate him or fall somewhere in between, if you’re a part of this business, you felt his impact.”

She also recalled a personal story from her childhood, when Hogan made a lasting impression on her during a quiet backstage moment. “I remember Hulk came over to me in catering with my dad… It was the smallest thing in the world, but it made me feel seen, welcomed, and safe in this crazy world full of giants.”

Blanchard acknowledged the controversy surrounding Hogan’s past, but urged fans to remember the full human being, rather than allowing one moment to define a lifetime. “I’m not going to sit here and act like he was perfect. None of us are… Some people only want to talk about the worst version of someone. And I’m really not interested in that. I’m here to talk about the parts that mattered.”

“That moment was electric…”

She highlighted Hogan’s unforgettable legacy, citing his legendary WrestleMania X8 showdown with The Rock as an example of the kind of magic that transcended the sport. “That moment was electric… That’s the kind of thing that makes you fall in love with wrestling.”

In closing, Blanchard spoke directly to those using Hogan’s death to reopen old debates: “The people turning this death into a trending debate, y’all can miss me with that… Hulk Hogan gave his life to this business, and he undeniably changed it forever. So rest easy, Hulk. And thank you for everything that you’ve given us.”

The Statement

Blanchard’s statement has already begun resonating across social media as one of the most reflective and balanced tributes to the late wrestling icon, adding to the growing chorus of voices from across the industry paying their respects.

