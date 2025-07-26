Michael Cole Says Hulk Hogan’s Legacy “Will Probably Be The Greatest Of All Time”

PWMania.com recently reported that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away last Thursday at the age of 71.

WWE commentator Michael Cole appeared on SportsCenter to discuss various topics, including Hogan and the remarkable legacy he left behind.

Cole said, “Hulk Hogan’s lasting legacy will be that he was probably the greatest professional wrestler of all time. I’m not just talking in-ring performance. I’m talking about the way that he brought our industry into the mainstream, into the forefront of society, where people in every country on this earth would know the name Hulk Hogan, would know the name WWF/WWE. ‘What are you going to do, brother, when these 24-inch pythons get a hold of you?’ I mean, that will go down in history as an iconic line.”

He continued, “Hulk Hogan had a lot of detractors. He was very controversial obviously toward the end of his career, but no matter what you think about Hulk Hogan, his legacy as a professional wrestler will probably be the greatest of all time.”

You can check out Cole’s comments in the video below.