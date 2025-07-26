D-Von Dudley Opens Up About Mass Transit Incident & Near-Paralysis Scare

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, where he opened up about two of the most terrifying moments in his legendary wrestling career—one rooted in the violent chaos of ECW, and the other nearly leaving him paralyzed during a match with Edge.

When asked about the moment in ECW that went “a little too far,” D-Von didn’t hesitate to mention the infamous Mass Transit Incident, one of the most controversial episodes in wrestling history.

The match saw the untrained teenager, performing under the name Mass Transit, suffer a brutal blade job at the hands of New Jack, using a surgical scalpel. “I think the match that I had with Mass Transit went a little too far,” D-Von admitted. “I understand New Jack’s way of thinking at that time and why he felt how he felt, but I think he took it a little too overboard with what he did. And that’s never cool.”

D-Von recalled the helplessness he felt in the moment, torn between locker room etiquette and the disturbing reality in front of him. “Back then, you weren’t supposed to open up your mouth if you were a rookie. I felt bad for Mass Transit at the time, you know, but what could I do? … When I saw how he got cut… and the blood came out, it made my body heat up. And I remember just sitting down on the floor on the outside, just going, ‘What the hell am I doing here in ECW?’”

Speaking of D‑Von, the WWE Hall of Famer recently opened up about his transition to a WWE producer role.

“I Thought I Was Paralyzed”

The second harrowing story D-Von shared took place during a WWE match with Edge, when a mistimed bump nearly ended in tragedy. “I panicked in mid-air, and I held on to the rope, and it catapulted me back into the apron. My lower back hit and my whole body went numb.”

The impact left D-Von momentarily unable to move, leading him to fear the worst. “I couldn’t feel my lower legs. I thought I was paralyzed permanently. I tried to get up and walk, I couldn’t… And I just remember going, ‘God, please get me up.’”

He recalled Edge coming to check on him during the match, shocked to hear that D-Von had lost feeling in his legs. D-Von then guided Edge through a quick match finish, working through the injury without letting the fans in on what had happened.

D-Von’s stories serve as stark reminders of the physical and emotional dangers wrestlers endure in and out of the ring. You can catch the full interview below.

