D-Von Dudley Opens Up About Becoming A WWE Producer

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently opened up about his unexpected transition from in-ring performer to backstage producer in WWE back in 2016. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the tag team legend explained how the decision wasn’t his first choice, but ultimately one he accepted to support his family.

After a successful return run with The Dudley Boyz, the team’s contracts were set to expire. D-Von recounted a critical conversation with Triple H, who informed him that Vince McMahon only wanted both Dudleys off the active roster, not just one. “I wasn’t ready to become a producer at the time in 2016… Triple H saw that,” D-Von recalled. “I asked him, ‘Can I not take the position and still help younger talent in the ring?’ And he said, ‘No. Unfortunately, the old man doesn’t want just one Dudley. He wants both.’”

Faced with limited options, D-Von agreed to take the role backstage.

Seven Years Behind The Scenes

Despite initial disappointment, D-Von embraced the producer role for seven years, working behind the scenes on matches and talent development. He described the experience as a blend of rewarding and demanding. “It was stressful, but it was great,” he said. “Although I felt that being in the ring and having a match was taken away… I needed that one little thing to scratch that itch.”

D-Von was officially released from his WWE contract in January 2023.

What’s Next For D-Von Dudley?

These days, the hardcore wrestling icon runs the D-Von Dudley Academy in Winter Park, Florida, where he helps train the next generation of talent.

D-Von is also preparing for one last ride in the ring, as he gears up for his final match at TNA Bound For Glory this October, a fitting farewell at one of TNA’s marquee events.

