Teddy Long Reveals Final Message To Hulk Hogan Sent Moments Before His Passing

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared a powerful and emotional story on the latest episode of his Road Trip After Hours podcast, revealing that he sent a heartfelt message to Hulk Hogan through Jimmy Hart, just 20 minutes before learning of Hogan’s death.

Speaking with co-host Mac Davis, Long recounted the eerie timing of the conversation that left him stunned and heartbroken.

Long said, “Man, you will not believe this. This morning I thought about Jimmy Hart, so I called him. I talked to Jimmy a little bit, and I said to him, ‘Well, you tell Hulk, you know, I wish him a speedy recovery, man. And get to feeling better, man, tell him I love him.’”

Jimmy Hart promised to pass the message along. But just moments later, Long received devastating news. “I swear to you, it wasn’t 20 minutes later, after I talked to Jimmy this morning, that I heard that he was dead.”

Though they never shared a major storyline on television, Long spoke with deep respect about Hogan, calling their relationship one of mutual trust that spanned decades. “I had the utmost respect for Hogan. I always got along with him. He took care of me. He never disrespected me.”

Long credited his connection with Kevin Sullivan and Hot Stuff Eddie Gilbert as the bridge to becoming part of Hogan’s inner circle during the height of his career. “He was good friends with Kevin Sullivan… and I broke in under Kevin and Hot Stuff Eddie Gilbert. That’s when I met Hogan, back in the day.”

Riding With Hulk Hogan

Long also reflected on a surreal moment he experienced while riding in a limousine with Hogan and Vince McMahon during a WWE taping. “One time I had the opportunity to ride with him and Vince in the limo to the TV hotel. What an honor that was, man. They didn’t hold back in their conversations… They were letting me know, ‘Hey, you do what you’re supposed to do, then you’re going to be all right.’”

“He’s the greatest of all time…”

When asked about Hogan’s legacy, Long didn’t hesitate to place him at the top of the industry’s pantheon: “He’s the greatest of all time,” Long said. “I 100% agree with him being on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.”

Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) passed away on Thursday, July 24, at the age of 71, due to cardiac arrest. The news has rocked the wrestling and entertainment world, with tributes pouring in from WWE, TNA, AEW, and stars across generations.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more exclusive coverage, tributes, and updates on the life and legacy of Hulk Hogan.