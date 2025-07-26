CM Punk Admits Nervousness Over Behind-The-Scenes WWE Series

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast, where he discussed various topics, including the upcoming WWE: Unreal series that will go behind the scenes.

Punk said, “There’s a lot of stuff that I feel like is just for us [wrestlers]. There’s a lot of things that I don’t necessarily want to share with fans. It’s no different than being in the Stanley Cup finals and not letting cameras in the room. It’s no different than playing a World Series game and certain people don’t get access. I kind of want to protect that part.”

On being part of the show:

“I’m incredibly nervous in a way. I was taught my whole life to protect the business. I was never aware of when, where, and why we were filming stuff, so I’d walk into a situation, and I’d just be like, what, we’re filming, what are we doing? I never knew what the camera was shooting and I never knew who was mic’d up, so you’re probably gonna see a lot of hilarious stuff.”

On being a “smart” fan growing up:

“I was definitely a smart fan. But I was more interested in the business side of things, the numbers and the gates. Student of the game from an early age. I wasn’t so into the salacious, TMZ-esque aspect of it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.