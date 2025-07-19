WWE Implements New Severance Policy, Replacing Longstanding Structure

WWE has issued an internal memo announcing the immediate implementation of a new severance policy, according to PWInsider. The previous severance structure, which offered one month of pay for each year of service, has been discontinued. Going forward, WWE will adopt the TKO policy, which provides two weeks of severance pay for each year an employee has been employed by the company.

The report also noted that sources have indicated that additional caps based on management levels are included in the new policy, although specific details have yet to be disclosed. This change has significantly impacted employee morale, as many staff members are now juggling responsibilities across WWE, UFC, and PBR. The expansion of duties contrasts with their previous functions, which focused solely on WWE before the company was sold by Vince McMahon.