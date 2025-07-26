Mark Henry Believes Hulk Hogan’s Place On Wrestling’s Mount Rushmore Is Concrete

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry delivered an emotional and powerful tribute to the late Hulk Hogan on Busted Open After Dark, following Hogan’s passing at the age of 71. Reflecting on Hogan’s global impact and personal influence, Henry praised WWE’s tribute and called on fans to celebrate Hogan’s life, legacy, and immeasurable contributions to the business.

Henry opened his tribute by applauding WWE and Triple H for their presentation on SmackDown, before cementing Hogan’s legacy as a foundational figure in wrestling history.

Mount Rushmore

“His place on Mount Rushmore, I think, is concrete. We’ve always talked about the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling… and I’ve never heard somebody say, ‘Oh yeah, my Mount Rushmore,’ and Hogan wasn’t on it.”

Addressing critics who brought up Hogan’s controversies after his passing, Henry made his stance clear. “Some of the people out there want to delve into the negativity of Hogan’s life. Not going to do it, guys. Not on a night of celebration… He made it better. He gave probably the most important thing any wrestler can give—he elevated the sport.”

“He Took Wrestling To The World”

Henry emphasized Hogan’s unparalleled crossover success, noting how The Immortal One took pro wrestling mainstream. “He made the whole world know about the sport. Hogan went to Hollywood. He did all the shows—Johnny Carson, Jay Leno. He did it all. From video games to cartoons… the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling cartoon? Hogan was the star.”

Henry recalled being a child glued to the screen, captivated by Hogan’s larger-than-life presence.

He also shared how Hogan influenced him personally as a young Olympian and wrestler: “When I competed in the Olympic Games… putting my hand behind my ear? That was Hogan 101. He taught us how to make the crowd feel something.”

And recounted Hogan’s warning about the toll of the iconic leg drop finisher: “He told me, ‘If you can find something else to do, you might want to… I had both my hips replaced doing those leg drops.’”

Still, Henry continued to perform the move, something he says he has no regrets about, just like Hogan. “When you abuse your body the way we do in this industry, there’s truth in the saying, ‘It knocks years off your life.’ So to all the people you love watching—appreciate them for what they gave.”

Mark Henry’s heartfelt tribute painted a picture of Hulk Hogan not just as an icon, but as a mentor, pioneer, and cornerstone of wrestling history.

