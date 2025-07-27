Jim Ross On Sean Waltman: “He Has A Great Mind For The Business”

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor Jim Ross recently discussed various topics on his podcast, “Grilling Jr.”

A significant focus was on WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

“The thing about Sean Waltman is that he has a great mind for the business…”

Ross said, “He’s a great talent. And the thing about Sean Waltman is that he has a great mind for the business. For a guy his size to manage that as well as he did is a pat on the back to him. Smart kid, good kid. I’m a big Sean Waltman supporter, to be honest with you. I think he worked his way out of that drug and alcohol state, and I’m as proud as hell of him. He’s really a talented guy, and I think somewhere along the way, somebody missed out on a young booker-type guy, not Booker T. Now there’s anything wrong with Booker T, but certainly Sean was ready for more activity, more thinking about the business more. Smart guy, good guy, and I’m just happy that he’s still alive and and doing well.”

On Waltman’s legacy and why he was so valuable to any promotion he was in:

“He was a survivor. He worked his ass off. He worked a style that he was really good at. He took a lot of bumps. His matches are exciting, a lot of movement. So I was always for him. I just think he’s a wrestling fan at heart, and he did a great job everywhere he was. The only issue I can tell you, looking back at him, was his ability to overcome his own demons. And if he could do that and control that, then he had a chance to be a real big star. And I thought that he succeeded in that regard.”

