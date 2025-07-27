Triple H Confirms AAA Triplemania XXXIII Will Stream On YouTube August 16

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced on his Twitter (X) account that AAA Triplemania XXXIII will stream on YouTube on Saturday, August 16th, from Mexico City, Mexico.

The main event of the show will feature AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defending his title against Dragon Lee from LWO, El Grande Americano, and WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Triple H wrote, “.@luchalibreaaa is on fire🔥 Last night in Mexico City… Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is …@DomMysterio35 is a STAR. #TripleMania streams on YouTube August 16 from Mexico City…are you ready @WWE @wweespanol”