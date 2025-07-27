Josh Barnett Says Goldberg Is ‘Basically Family’ After Attending His Final Match

MMA legend Josh Barnett discussed various topics with The Fight Guys, including his experience attending WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event earlier this month.

Barnett said, “It was a blast. Bill is basically family to me. So when I got the call about being there as a part of his walkout and the support him for this retirement match, it was a no brainer. So, any day, any time I’ll be there for you, but I was just super proud to be able to be a part of that with him.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)