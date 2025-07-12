Goldberg’s Legendary Career Ends In Defeat At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

A legendary chapter in wrestling history came to a close on Saturday night, as WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg competed in his final match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The atmosphere was electric as Goldberg made his entrance, flanked by several familiar faces. His son Gage Goldberg, longtime WCW head of security Doug Dellinger, and former WCW star Ernest “The Cat” Miller all walked backstage with the icon, setting the tone for what would be an emotional and historic bout.

Goldberg started strong, using his trademark power to overwhelm Gunther early on. The veteran shrugged off Gunther’s stiff chops and looked poised to dominate, even setting up for a Spear. However, the champion wisely rolled out of the ring. Goldberg followed with another Spear attempt at ringside, but Gunther dodged, sending Goldberg crashing violently through the barricade.

Following the commercial break, Gunther capitalized on the damage, targeting Goldberg’s knee with brutal precision. Goldberg countered a powerbomb and fired back with another Spear—this time inadvertently taking out the referee.

Gunther showed no mercy, ripping off Goldberg’s protective knee brace and using it as a weapon. He then taunted Gage at ringside, drawing the ire of the WWE Universe.

Goldberg found a second wind and delivered a thunderous Spear followed by a Jackhammer. A second referee sprinted to the ring for the count, but Gunther somehow kicked out at two. With his leg giving out, Goldberg struggled to stay in control. Gunther applied a sleeper hold, dragging the legend down to the mat. Goldberg fought valiantly, but ultimately passed out from the pain. The referee called for the bell—Gunther retained the World Heavyweight Title.

After the match, the ring filled with Goldberg’s friends and family. The Hall of Famer stood tall one final time and addressed the crowd with heartfelt words. Fighting back emotion, Goldberg apologized for not getting the win, but thanked the fans, his family, and everyone who stood by him throughout his career.

“I couldn’t have done it without you,” Goldberg said, nodding toward his son and his longtime supporters.

Goldberg may not have walked away with the championship, but he exited the ring a legend. The WWE Universe gave him a standing ovation befitting one of the most dominant and iconic figures in sports entertainment history. Click here for full WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results.