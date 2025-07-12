WWE NXT Great American Bash Results – July 12, 2025

Venue: Center Stage – Atlanta, Georgia

Broadcast Team: Vic Joseph, Booker T & Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Match 1: Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy

A physical opener pitting Je’Von Evans’ explosive athleticism against Jasper Troy’s overwhelming strength. Troy methodically picked apart Evans’ ribs, dominating the pace with gutwrench tosses, body splashes, and power-based offense inside and outside the ring. Evans fought through the pain with sharp counters and crisp strikes, landing key Superkicks and high-impact aerials to rally back late in the contest.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via pinfall

Jaida Parker Vignette

A focused and fiery Jaida Parker reminded the NXT Universe why she’s destined for the top, warning the women’s division to stay out of her lane.

Stacks Promo

Stacks vowed to bury the legacy of The D’Angelo Family once and for all. He name-dropped Mike “The Situation,” Lexis King, Santino Marella, Myles Borne, Gregory Paul, and A-Train as laughable future contenders for his NXT Heritage Cup Trophy.

Backstage Interview – Sol Ruca & Zaria

Sarah Schreiber caught up with Sol Ruca and Zaria. Ruca, fresh off her SmackDown debut, had tunnel vision on retaining her title. Zaria warned Tatum Paxley to stay out of their way as they aim to walk out of Evolution as new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Match 2: NXT Women’s North American Championship

Sol Ruca (c) w/ Zaria vs. Izzi Dame w/ The Culling

The tension began before the bell as Tatum Paxley slapped Zaria and fled. Dame struck early, taking advantage with a Sky High powerbomb. From there, she methodically targeted Ruca’s midsection with knee strikes and gutbusters. Ruca, however, showed her resilience with a Triangle Moonsault and springboard offense. Despite interference from Paxley, Zaria evened the odds at ringside, allowing Ruca to capitalize in a high-octane closing stretch.

Winner: Sol Ruca via pinfall – Still NXT Women’s North American Champion

Lola Vice Vignette

Lola Vice delivered a fierce message, promising to make the most of every opportunity and warning that her time is fast approaching.

Backstage Segment – Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe

The duo promised to take out Fatal Influence and teased bigger things to come. Monroe called tonight a warm-up before her “Muscle Muffin” Grace captures gold at WWE Evolution.

Match 3: Falls Count Anywhere – NXT North American Championship

Ethan Page (c) vs. Ricky Saints

Before the bell, Saints launched a surprise attack that led to chaos erupting all over Center Stage. The action spilled into the crowd, merch tables, and backstage areas. Both men dished out and absorbed brutal punishment—chairs, trash cans, fire extinguishers, and even a chancla were in play. Saints delivered an F5 through the merch table and a Tornado DDT on the ramp. The match took a shocking turn when Saints collided with Jasper Troy backstage, allowing Page to regain control. A devastating Ego’s Edge off the stage through two tables sealed the deal.

Winner: Ethan Page via pinfall – Still NXT North American Champion

Upcoming Events:

– WWE NXT Heatwave takes place August 24 in Lowell, Massachusetts

– WWE LFG Season 2 coaches will appear live at NXT on July 22 in Houston, Texas

TNA World Championship Contract Signing Segment

Participants: Trick Williams (c), Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

Moderator: AVA

Under the watch of AVA and in front of TNA President Carlos Silva (seated ringside), the Slammiversary contract signing took center stage. Mike Santana accused Trick of becoming complacent and soft, while Joe Hendry spoke of redemption and his mission to reclaim the TNA World Title.

Trick fired back with supreme confidence, claiming he carries both WWE and TNA and is “the greatest TNA Champion of all time.” Tensions boiled over, leading to Hendry and Santana slamming Trick through the table. Suddenly, DarkState attacked both challengers, ending the segment with an emphatic double powerbomb to Santana.

Official for next week on NXT:

DarkState vs. Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana – 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kelani Jordan Vignette

Kelani sent a message to the women’s division ahead of WWE Evolution, showing off her athleticism and warning that she’s more than just potential.

Tony D’Angelo Promo

The Don declared that his match against Stacks and Luca Crusifino would be the “final ride” for the D’Angelo Family. In a shocking move, Tony stole the NXT Heritage Cup Trophy, wrapped it in a garbage bag, and threw it into the river.

Match 4: NXT Championship

Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura w/ Josh Briggs

Two titans collided in a clash of power. Inamura brought his sumo-style striking and incredible strength, surprising Femi with a flying splash and a Blue Thunder Bomb. Interference from Josh Briggs nearly helped Inamura score the upset, but the referee was down. When the ref recovered, Femi survived a late flurry and hit Fall From Grace, ending the war and retaining the title.

Post-match, Femi confronted Briggs and offered Inamura a future rematch—man-to-man.

Winner: Oba Femi via pinfall – Still NXT Champion

Backstage Confrontation – Trick Williams & AVA

Trick confronted AVA over her claim that DarkState acted on his behalf. Trick denied any connection to the group. AVA wasn’t convinced and booked the 6-man tag match for next week to test his claim.

Match 5: Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley) w/ Jazmyn Nyx

Grace and Monroe brought intensity and power, but Fatal Influence used frequent tags and Nyx’s interference to control the pace. After a chaotic back-and-forth stretch—featuring brawls at ringside, outside distractions, and multiple near-falls—Masha Slamovich neutralized Nyx. Grace landed a spinning back fist to Jayne, and Monroe followed up with a double underhook DDT to close the show with a big win.

Winners: Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe via pinfall