Backstage News On Seth Rollins Injury Leading To Creative Changes

Seth Rollins may have suffered a legitimate knee injury during his match against LA Knight at tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, according to a new report from PWInsider. The injury forced a last-minute change to the match finish and has now cast doubt on Rollins’ short-term future in WWE’s creative plans.

Multiple WWE sources confirmed that the initial plan was for Rollins to defeat LA Knight. However, Rollins reportedly tweaked his knee during the bout, prompting a quick audible to avoid further damage. The finish was changed on the fly, with Knight delivering his BFT finisher and scoring a surprise pinfall victory.

Commentator Michael Cole noted during the broadcast that Rollins needed assistance from WWE officials and medical staff to return backstage, further indicating the legitimacy of the injury.

As of this writing, the severity of the injury remains unclear, but PWInsider is reporting that it does not appear to be part of a storyline. If confirmed to be serious, this could have a significant impact on WWE’s creative direction leading into SummerSlam in August.

Rollins was at the center of a major storyline on Raw, leading a powerful new faction alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. WWE had reportedly been preparing for a prominent role for the group heading into the summer’s biggest shows.

Should Rollins be forced to miss time, WWE may need to reshuffle its SummerSlam card, which was expected to feature Rollins in a high-profile matchup. The injury could also halt the rise of his faction’s momentum at a crucial time in their development.

Damn. Glad LA Knight won, but seems like the ending was rushed because Seth Rollins is legit injured. This freaking sucks.#SNME pic.twitter.com/J1fM7UJoUm — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) July 13, 2025

