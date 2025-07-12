WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results – July 12, 2025

Location: State Farm Arena – Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Michael Cole & Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Match 1: Randy Orton (w/ Jelly Roll) vs. Drew McIntyre (w/ Logan Paul)

The night kicked off with an explosive showdown as two veterans collided, accompanied by crossover stars at ringside. Drew McIntyre came out swinging, punishing Randy Orton with back suplexes on the announce table and asserting dominance through the break.

Orton eventually fired back with signature clotheslines and a trio of backdrops onto the announce desk, drawing a pop from the Atlanta crowd. As things escalated, Logan Paul attempted to interfere, nearly costing Orton the match after a Claymore.

Tensions boiled over when Paul and Jelly Roll clashed on the outside, leading to a chaotic sequence of strikes. In the end, Orton capitalized on a distracted McIntyre to land the RKO.

Post-match, Logan Paul assaulted Orton with the Titanium Punch until Jelly Roll evened the odds. That was short-lived, as McIntyre dropped the musician with another Claymore. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis stormed out to reprimand the chaos.

Winner: Randy Orton via pinfall

Backstage Segment – Pearce & Aldis Confront Logan & Drew

The arguing continued backstage, with Logan Paul accusing WWE management of playing favorites.

In-Ring Brawl – Naomi Attacks Jade Cargill

Chaos erupted as Naomi ambushed Jade Cargill during a tense in-ring segment with Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley also present. Naomi locked in a sleeper hold before being flattened by a right hand. Officials intervened, but not before Naomi leaped off the announce table, wiping out Cargill and ringside personnel. Nick Aldis restored order and made it official:

Tomorrow at WWE Evolution:

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi – No Holds Barred Match

Special Guest: Bianca Belair

Other Appearances:

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page made an appearance in front of the Atlanta crowd.

– A powerful Goldberg video package aired ahead of his main event match.

Match 2: WWE United States Championship

Solo Sikoa (c) w/ The MFTs vs. Jimmy Uso

The match began with a tense standoff as Solo offered Jimmy one final chance to rejoin the family. Jimmy refused, sparking an emotional and physical brawl. He hit a suicide dive early and landed an apron German Suplex before nearly pinning Solo with the Uso Splash.

Despite interference from Talla Tonga and other MFT members, Jimmy fought valiantly—hitting multiple Superkicks and even launching himself onto the crew with a top rope Uso in the Wind. However, a distraction from the outside allowed Solo to capitalize and secure the pinfall.

After the match, the MFTs attacked Jimmy until Jacob Fatu hit the ring like a force of nature. Fatu dropped everyone in his path, including Tanga Loa and Talla Tonga, and nailed a huge suicide dive onto Solo and Talla to a massive ovation.

Winner: Solo Sikoa via pinfall – Still WWE United States Champion

Backstage Interview – Randy Orton & Jelly Roll

Cathy Kelley caught up with Orton and Jelly. Orton admitted he put his partner in harm’s way, but Jelly told him not to sweat it—he’s ready to fight both Paul and McIntyre any time, anywhere. Orton hinted at SummerSlam being the stage for their revenge.

In-House Appearance – The Steiner Brothers

Atlanta erupted for hometown legends Rick and Scott Steiner, who soaked in the love from the crowd.

Match 3: Seth Rollins (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. LA Knight

A high-stakes grudge match unfolded as Seth Rollins tested LA Knight’s grit. Both men traded stiff strikes and reversals early. Knight controlled the pace with a dive off the announce table and brought a fiery energy to the ring.

Rollins took control during the break and targeted Knight’s ribs with a gutbuster and frog splash. Knight rallied with a DDT and the Megastar Elbow, but Rollins survived. A mid-air Falcon Arrow nearly ended it, but Knight dodged the Curb Stomp and landed the BFT.

Rollins tweaked his knee during a springboard attempt and received brief medical attention. He insisted on continuing, but Knight smelled blood and dropped him with a second BFT for the win.

Winner: LA Knight via pinfall

GUNTHER Vignette

A vignette hyped GUNTHER’s historic reign and his upcoming showdown with Goldberg in the main event.

In-House Appearances:

– Blake Monroe & Jacy Jayne were spotted ringside, teasing more crossover momentum heading into Evolution.

Confirmed for SummerSlam:

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Main Event – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

GUNTHER (c) vs. Goldberg

A massive atmosphere for this generational clash. GUNTHER disrespected the legend from the opening bell, targeting Goldberg’s left knee with pinpoint strikes and violent precision.

Goldberg fought back with classic power moves—a spinebuster, short-arm clothesline, and Spear—but he injured the referee in the process. GUNTHER seized the opportunity, removed Goldberg’s knee brace, and punished him with relentless kicks.

Things turned personal as GUNTHER taunted Goldberg’s son, Gage, leading to a brief confrontation. Goldberg rallied with a Jackhammer, but it wasn’t enough. GUNTHER locked in a vicious Sleeper Hold and forced the referee to call the match after Goldberg passed out.

After the bout, Goldberg was surrounded by family and friends in a touching moment. He addressed the Atlanta crowd, thanking fans and acknowledging the end of an undefeated legacy in his hometown.

Winner: GUNTHER via referee stoppage – Still WWE World Heavyweight Champion

