Seth Rollins Suffers Knee Injury During Match With LA Knight

A tense moment unfolded during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event as Seth Rollins may have suffered a serious knee injury in his singles match against LA Knight.

Midway through the bout, Rollins attempted a high-risk sequence — landing a springboard senton, then rolling across the ring for a springboard moonsault. Knight narrowly evaded the move, and as Rollins tried to stick the landing, his knee buckled beneath him.

Rollins immediately clutched his knee and retreated into the corner. Referee Jessika Carr paused the match and called for medical assistance. A ringside doctor quickly entered to assess Rollins as concern grew from the audience.

Despite the scare, Rollins insisted on continuing. As he approached Knight moments later, he was caught with a sudden BFT (Blunt Force Trauma), leading to Knight securing the victory.

Knight exited the ring swiftly following the win, while a second ringside physician made their way down to further evaluate Rollins’ condition.

No official update has been provided by WWE on Rollins’ injury status as of now, but the concern was evident. The former world champion has a history of knee issues, and fans will undoubtedly be hoping for a positive diagnosis.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Rollins’ condition and potential implications for upcoming WWE events. Click here for full WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results.