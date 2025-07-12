Bianca Belair Returns To WWE TV, Gets Key Role At Evolution 2

A major stipulation has been added to one of the most anticipated matches on the WWE Evolution II card.

During Saturday night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced that Bianca Belair will serve as the special guest referee for the No Holds Barred clash between Jade Cargill and Naomi, following a wild backstage and in-ring brawl between the two rivals.

The announcement came after Naomi ambushed Jade Cargill, who was seated ringside during the event. The two brawled through the crowd and into the ring, triggering an outpour of officials trying to separate them. Aldis emerged and declared that the uncontrollable nature of their feud required a strong hand—enter “The EST of WWE.”

Despite being on the injured list, Belair made her entrance to a massive ovation and will now officiate one of Evolution’s most volatile matchups.

This changes EVERYTHING! 😱@BiancaBelairWWE will be the Special Guest Referee for tomorrow's No Holds Barred Match at WWE Evolution! 🤯@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/iLvlMWZlnQ — WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025

The addition of Belair raises the stakes for what’s already shaping up to be a landmark night for WWE’s women’s division. The No Holds Barred match joins a card that also features:

IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez defending the WWE Women’s Tag Titles in a Four-Way Match

The return of stars like Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka

Don’t miss WWE Evolution II, streaming live Sunday on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network internationally.

Stay with PWMania.com for full coverage.