Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 7/25/2025

TNA Wrestling held the second day of television tapings on Friday at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, for future episodes of their flagship show, iMPACT.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4WOnline.com:

– TNA Xplosion: Jody Threat def. Arianna Grace.

– TNA Xplosion: Home Town Man def. Brian Johnson.

– Order 4 made their way out and Mustafa Ali cuts a promo taking shots at Joe Hendry. Hendry then mocks the Great Hands and a match between Ali and Hendry was set.

– TNA World Champion Trick Williams announces he will face Moose at TNA Emergence. Moose then tries to spear Williams, but Williams escapes.

– TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin and Jake Something fought to a double count out.

– “The Realest” Mike Santana cuts a promo vowing to take out TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

– Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee def. M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance.

– KC Navarro announces he needs surgery for his torn ACL. Rich Swann then makes his way out and AJ Francis says he has been carrying Navarro. Swann then lays Navarro out.

– Mara Sadé def. Vicious Vicki.

– TNA Knockouts World Championship: Ash By Elegance def. Jacy Jayne (c) via DQ after Masha Slamovich attacks Ash.

– TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella announces a No DQ, No Countout match between Steve Maclin and Jake Something, Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan, and a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match with The Elegance Brand defending against Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee, Fatal Influence and The Iinspiration for Emergence. He also announces that The Rascalz will get a shot at the TNA World Tag Team Titles and the Nemeths are suspended. Ryan Nemeth then threatens to sue and gets a match against Home Town Man at Emergence.

– Mustafa Ali def. Joe Hendry

– The System’s Moose gets laid out backstage.

– TNA World Champion Trick Williams and Fir$t Cla$$ def. The System (Eddie Edwards, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers and JDC).

– Dani Luna and Indi Hartwell def. Harley Hudson and Myla Grace. Rosemary spit mist in Indi Hartwell’s face after the match.

– “The Complete Matt Cardona def. John Skylar. Order 4 attacks Cardona after the match.

– A Knockouts World Tag Team Championship summit took place.

– “The Realest” Mike Santana def. “The World Class Maniac” Eric Young. Northern Armory attacks Santana after the match with Sami Callihan making the save.

– Frankie Kazarian hosted a King’s Speech with Steve Maclin and Jake Something, which saw Something lay out Maclin.

– The Rascalz and Cedric Alexander def. TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy.