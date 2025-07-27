‘Slammiversary: Fade To Black’ Premieres Monday On TNA+

TNA Wrestling has announced a special edition of the Slammiversary pay-per-view titled “Fade To Black,” which will air this Monday. This event will be available exclusively for TNA+ annual VIP members.

It is described as a “first-of-its-kind, cinematic experience that fuses the rawness of live sports with the emotion and spectacle of professional wrestling.”

“This is where the show ends and the truth begins…”

The video narration said, “There’s a moment right after the final bell rings when the noise dies and the silence sets in. No entrance music, just the truth, your heartbeat, your regrets, and the weight of what you gave and what you lost. On July 20th at UBS Arena in New York, a statement was made, and when a statement’s made in this city, the world listens. The fans have spoken. The world took notice. And now we look back at the night that will define the future of a company. This is where the show ends and the truth begins. TNA Wrestling proudly presents Slammiversary: Fade to Black.”

TNA Wrestling presents Slammiversary: Fade to Black, a first-of-its-kind, cinematic experience that fuses the rawness of live sports with the emotion and spectacle of professional wrestling. It premieres Monday at 7pm ET EXCLUSIVELY for TNA+ annual VIP members.