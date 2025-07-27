Killer Kelly Reveals The Origin Of Her In-Ring Name

TNA Wrestling star Killer Kelly recently responded on Twitter (X) to a post that inquired about the origins of her ring name and wrestling lore.

Kelly explained that her in-ring name was inspired by fans who began chanting it in Portugal.

“That stuck with me and I decided to go by it…”

Kelly wrote, “My wrestling name back home in Portugal was “Kelly”. One day, at a show, the crowd started chanting “Killer Kelly” because I was being vicious in ring. That stuck with me and I decided to go by it as a tribute to the fans that were with me from the beginning 🖤 best decision”