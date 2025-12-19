Report: TNA’s AMC Media Rights Deal Valued At Around $30 Million

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling and AMC Networks have announced a multi-year media rights deal that will bring iMPACT to AMC and AMC+ starting Thursday, January 15, 2026. However, limited information is available regarding the financial specifics of the deal. Twitter (X) user Blake “Axe” Avignon, a sports business insider and IP expert, mentioned earlier this month that the deal is valued at $30 million.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed the $30 million valuation in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers. He noted that this figure likely translates to $10 million per year over three years for TNA. Sapp explained that if the deal were worth $30 million annually, TNA would likely be making more significant moves to acquire bigger-name free agents, which he hasn’t observed to date.

As a result, he believes the deal is realistically in the $10 million-per-year range.

Additionally, with TNA talents entering the final year of their contracts soon, Sapp does not expect anyone with expiring contracts next year to sign with WWE. He mentioned that while he could see Killer Kelly and Myron Reed in NXT together, he has not heard of WWE making offers to either of them.

This comes after reports indicating that Kelly’s TNA contract will expire later this month, while Reed is currently working with TNA without a contract.

Sapp also indicated that the Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) are unlikely to join WWE soon, primarily due to the recent release of Dezmond Xavier (Wes Lee). He expressed that while he believes WWE should consider bringing Steve Maclin on board as both a wrestler and a coach, he thinks Maclin still has “a lot left in the ring” and does not foresee him leaving TNA.

The contracts for the Rascalz and Steve Maclin are set to expire at the end of the year.

TNA President Carlos Silva previously stated that the new media rights deal with AMC is “definitely not a time buy.”

The debut show of TNA iMPACT on the AMC Network will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas.